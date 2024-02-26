Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.26.

ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

