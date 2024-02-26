Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

