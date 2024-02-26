Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $164.31 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

