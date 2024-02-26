Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.