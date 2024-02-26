AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.