Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.94) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aviva to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 495 ($6.23) to GBX 485 ($6.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.41).

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AV

Aviva Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.69) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.45. The company has a market capitalization of £12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,261.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.88).

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,260 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £5,481 ($6,901.28). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.