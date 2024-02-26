Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $9.75

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.75 to $9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,002.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after purchasing an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

