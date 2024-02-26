Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 749 ($9.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 754.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76). Company insiders own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

