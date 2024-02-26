Piper Sandler Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

