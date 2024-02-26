Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

