Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

BRX opened at $22.77 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 182,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 557,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.