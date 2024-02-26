Barclays Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $30.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

