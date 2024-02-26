Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

