Brixmor Property Group’s (BRX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

