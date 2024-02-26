Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.