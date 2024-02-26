Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.21.

CIEN opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

