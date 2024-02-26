Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Shares of CDE opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.