Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

