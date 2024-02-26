Piper Sandler Increases Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target to $27.00

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Up 7.0 %

About Beyond

NYSE:BYON opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

