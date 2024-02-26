Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $43,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

