The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

