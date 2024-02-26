StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.