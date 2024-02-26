StockNews.com Downgrades Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DBD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:DBD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

In other news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $61,481,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $33,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,789,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.