Permian Resources (PR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Permian Resources to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $1,264,927.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 932,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,206,577 shares of company stock worth $106,814,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $144,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

