Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$75.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of WPM opened at C$53.82 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

