Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.97 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ovintiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.