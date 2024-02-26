Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.97 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv
In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
