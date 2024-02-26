JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The firm has a market cap of $410.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.48. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

