Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.