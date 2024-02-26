Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE:BHC opened at $9.18 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 2,111.60% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,121,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

