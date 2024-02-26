AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

