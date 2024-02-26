Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $211.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $211.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.60.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $78.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $91,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

