Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

ALIT stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alight by 179.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 223,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 3.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 107,373 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

