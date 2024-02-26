Wells Fargo & Company Raises Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $35.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE:AGR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

