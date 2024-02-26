Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:AR opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

