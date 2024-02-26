Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.01.

BIRK opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

