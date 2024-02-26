StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
