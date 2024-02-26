European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Raymond James

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
ERE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.19.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
