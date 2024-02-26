Tracsis’ (TRCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,295 ($16.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of TRCS opened at GBX 895 ($11.27) on Thursday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 905.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.46. The company has a market capitalization of £269.93 million, a PE ratio of 4,068.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 909.09%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

