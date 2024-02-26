Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. MYCELX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.75.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
