Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

MYX opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. MYCELX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.04 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.75.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

