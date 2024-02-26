Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMV. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 555.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 545.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,338.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 603 ($7.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

