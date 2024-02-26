Panmure Gordon Begins Coverage on Softcat (LON:SCT)

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.76) price objective on the stock.
SCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.39) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.88).
In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.23), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($384,216.78). In the last three months, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $43,686. 37.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
