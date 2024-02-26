Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

