CIBC Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

