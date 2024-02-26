Computacenter (LON:CCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.18) price objective on the stock.
Computacenter Price Performance
CCC opened at GBX 2,940 ($37.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,822.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,608.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.36 ($24.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73.
Computacenter Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computacenter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.