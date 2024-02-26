Berenberg Bank Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

