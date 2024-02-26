Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.60.

VAL stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

