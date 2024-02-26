Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

VRT opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

