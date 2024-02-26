Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.68.

NYSE:W opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

