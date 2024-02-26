Barclays Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

WMT opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $181.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,736,898 shares of company stock worth $2,161,123,275 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

