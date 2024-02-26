StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WH opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

